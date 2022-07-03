Will there be loadshedding during this Eid ul Adha?

Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir. — PID/File

Power minister says "areas, where people don’t pay bills, will face power outages".

Adds that areas, where people pay their electricity bills regularly, will get "major relief".

Dastagir vows nation would not witness ongoing energy crisis next year.

GUJRANWALA: Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Sunday announced that people will continue to witness power outages on the occasion of Eid ul Adha; however, he said that the areas where people pay their electricity bills regularly will get "major relief".

Addressing a press conference, the minister said that those areas where people don’t pay their electricity bills, — be it in rural or urban areas — will face "power outages".

Earlier, governments used to provide relief to the masses on occasions like Eid; however, this time, people would have to embrace power outages.

The power minister vowed that nation would not witness the ongoing energy crisis and prolonged loadshedding next year.

Criticising former prime minister Imran Khan-led PTI government for its “wrongdoings”, Dastagir said that industries are being provided power supply 24 hours a day.

“Things would improve on the economic and energy front in the next two to three months,” he said.



Dastgir said the coalition government was also trying to introduce packages to transition domestic consumers to solar energy.

"A comprehensive policy for solar panels is being formulated. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will announce the solar package in the coming days," he said.

PM Shehbaz seeks report on loadshedding

Earlier, today PM Shehbaz directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps for making the closed power plants functional to address the ongoing energy crisis in the country.

The prime minister also sought a report entailing clear reasons of the loadshedding in the country.



— With additional input from APP