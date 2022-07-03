 
pakistan
Sunday Jul 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Will there be loadshedding during this Eid ul Adha?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 03, 2022

Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir. — PID/File
Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir. — PID/File

  • Power minister says "areas, where people don’t pay bills, will face power outages".
  • Adds that areas, where people pay their electricity bills regularly, will get "major relief".
  • Dastagir vows nation would not witness ongoing energy crisis next year.

GUJRANWALA: Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Sunday announced that people will continue to witness power outages on the occasion of Eid ul Adha; however, he said that the areas where people pay their electricity bills regularly will get "major relief".

Addressing a press conference, the minister said that those areas where people don’t pay their electricity bills, — be it in rural or urban areas — will face "power outages".

Earlier, governments used to provide relief to the masses on occasions like Eid; however, this time, people would have to embrace power outages. 

The power minister vowed that nation would not witness the ongoing energy crisis and prolonged loadshedding next year.

Related items

Criticising former prime minister Imran Khan-led PTI government for its “wrongdoings”, Dastagir said that industries are being provided power supply 24 hours a day. 

“Things would improve on the economic and energy front in the next two to three months,” he said.

Dastgir said the coalition government was also trying to introduce packages to transition domestic consumers to solar energy.

"A comprehensive policy for solar panels is being formulated. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will announce the solar package in the coming days," he said.

PM Shehbaz seeks report on loadshedding

Earlier, today PM Shehbaz directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps for making the closed power plants functional to address the ongoing energy crisis in the country.

The prime minister also sought a report entailing clear reasons of the loadshedding in the country.

— With additional input from APP

More From Pakistan:

Appointment of army chief will be on time, according to procedure: Rana Sanaullah

Appointment of army chief will be on time, according to procedure: Rana Sanaullah
President Alvi reprimands NHA for denying employment to deceased employee's widow

President Alvi reprimands NHA for denying employment to deceased employee's widow
After Punjab, Sindh also lifts restrictions on market timings for Eid ul Adha

After Punjab, Sindh also lifts restrictions on market timings for Eid ul Adha
Vegetable prices skyrocket ahead of Eid

Vegetable prices skyrocket ahead of Eid
Imran Khan apparently democratic leader but playing with Constitution: Rafique

Imran Khan apparently democratic leader but playing with Constitution: Rafique
Farah Gogi, husband to be brought back to Pakistan through red notice: Atta Tarar

Farah Gogi, husband to be brought back to Pakistan through red notice: Atta Tarar
Sophia Mirza’s daughters 'living happily with father' in Dubai

Sophia Mirza’s daughters 'living happily with father' in Dubai
Five-day Eid ul Adha holidays in Pakistan approved

Five-day Eid ul Adha holidays in Pakistan approved
Aneel Mussarat wins defamation case against Indian TV channel for calling him 'ISI stooge'

Aneel Mussarat wins defamation case against Indian TV channel for calling him 'ISI stooge'
Pakistan rejects WJP’s rule of law index, says ranking based on perception

Pakistan rejects WJP’s rule of law index, says ranking based on perception
20 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Balochistan’s Shirani

20 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Balochistan’s Shirani
Raging inflation leaves Pakistanis struggling to buy sacrificial cattle for Eid ul Adha

Raging inflation leaves Pakistanis struggling to buy sacrificial cattle for Eid ul Adha

Latest

view all