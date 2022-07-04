 
Monday Jul 04 2022
PM Shehbaz will reduce petrol price as soon as rates decline in int'l market: Maryam

Monday Jul 04, 2022

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif addressing a jalsa in Lahore on Sunday, July 3, 2022. — Twitter/ @pmln_org
PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif addressing a jalsa in Lahore on Sunday, July 3, 2022. — Twitter/ @pmln_org

  • Maryam says Hamza would give masses "biggest relief package in the history of Punjab" on July 4.
  • Says "Punjab would wipe out Imran Khan's politics on July 17."
  • She adds: "Imran has lost his sense as soon as he lost power."

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that if the country was not in danger of bankruptcy, the coalition government would have never increased the prices of petroleum products.

Speaking during a jalsa at Lahore's PP-158 by-election constituency, Maryam vowed that on July 17, "Punjab would wipe out Imran Khan's politics."

"Imran has lost his sense as soon as he lost power," she said. "He is the first politician in the country's 70-year  history who has asked the 'neutrals' to bring him back to power."

Maryam then criticised former first lady Bushra Bibi and her friend Farah Gogi and said that these two were Khan's "mega projects" whose money trails directly led to Bani Gala.

She also announced that Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz was going to give the masses "the biggest relief package in the history of Punjab" on July 4.

