PM Shehbaz will reduce petrol price as soon as rates decline in int'l market: Maryam

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that if the country was not in danger of bankruptcy, the coalition government would have never increased the prices of petroleum products.

Speaking during a jalsa at Lahore's PP-158 by-election constituency, Maryam vowed that on July 17, "Punjab would wipe out Imran Khan's politics."

"Imran has lost his sense as soon as he lost power," she said. "He is the first politician in the country's 70-year history who has asked the 'neutrals' to bring him back to power."



Maryam then criticised former first lady Bushra Bibi and her friend Farah Gogi and said that these two were Khan's "mega projects" whose money trails directly led to Bani Gala.

She also announced that Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz was going to give the masses "the biggest relief package in the history of Punjab" on July 4.