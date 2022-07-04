VIDEO: Shoaib Akthar shows Holy Kabah from top of Makkah Clock Tower

Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar speaks during a video while standing on the top of Makkah Clock Tower in Saudi Arabia, on July 4, 2022. — Instagram/imshoaibakhtar

Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar is in Saudi Arabia as a state guest to perform the religious obligation of Hajj and the former cricketer is keeping fans updated on his activities.

Akhtar left for Hajj last week and he also announced that he would be addressing the Hajj Conference attended by leaders of the Muslim world in Makkah.

Today, he posted a video from the top of the Makkah Clock Tower, which is situated adjacent to the Holy Kabah.

“We’re at the highest point of the Clock Tower and I want to show you guys how does Kabah look like from here,” Akhtar said in a video posted on Instagram.

“Subhan Allah,” he added.



One of the five pillars of Islam, the Hajj must be undertaken by all Muslims who have the means at least once in their lives.

It consists of a series of religious rites that are completed over five days in Islam’s holiest city, Makkah, and surrounding areas of western Saudi Arabia.

