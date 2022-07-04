 
sports
Monday Jul 04 2022
By
Web Desk

VIDEO: Shoaib Akthar shows Holy Kabah from top of Makkah Clock Tower

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 04, 2022

Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar speaks during a video while standing on the top of Makkah Clock Tower in Saudi Arabia, on July 4, 2022. — Instagram/imshoaibakhtar
Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar speaks during a video while standing on the top of Makkah Clock Tower in Saudi Arabia, on July 4, 2022. — Instagram/imshoaibakhtar

Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar is in Saudi Arabia as a state guest to perform the religious obligation of Hajj and the former cricketer is keeping fans updated on his activities.

Akhtar left for Hajj last week and he also announced that he would be addressing the Hajj Conference attended by leaders of the Muslim world in Makkah.

Today, he posted a video from the top of the Makkah Clock Tower, which is situated adjacent to the Holy Kabah.

“We’re at the highest point of the Clock Tower and I want to show you guys how does Kabah look like from here,” Akhtar said in a video posted on Instagram.

“Subhan Allah,” he added.

One of the five pillars of Islam, the Hajj must be undertaken by all Muslims who have the means at least once in their lives.

Related items

It consists of a series of religious rites that are completed over five days in Islam’s holiest city, Makkah, and surrounding areas of western Saudi Arabia.

More From Sports:

ECB team to arrive in Pakistan for inspection ahead of T20I series

ECB team to arrive in Pakistan for inspection ahead of T20I series
WATCH: PCB features Babar Azam, others in Pakistan Junior League's teaser

WATCH: PCB features Babar Azam, others in Pakistan Junior League's teaser
WATCH: Virat Kohli, Jonny Bairstow get into heated exchange during Edgbaston Test

WATCH: Virat Kohli, Jonny Bairstow get into heated exchange during Edgbaston Test
What is Babar Azam's mantra of living life?

What is Babar Azam's mantra of living life?
Cristiano Ronald likely to join Chelsea after Manchester United exit demand

Cristiano Ronald likely to join Chelsea after Manchester United exit demand
In pictures: Cricketer Hassan Ali celebrates birthday with wife in sparkling party

In pictures: Cricketer Hassan Ali celebrates birthday with wife in sparkling party
21-year-old British mountaineer scales 9th highest peak Nanga Parbat

21-year-old British mountaineer scales 9th highest peak Nanga Parbat
Second edition of Kashmir Premier League set to begin next month

Second edition of Kashmir Premier League set to begin next month
Badminton player Palwasha Bashir makes interesting comeback

Badminton player Palwasha Bashir makes interesting comeback
'Never limited myself to a format, batting position': Shan Masood

'Never limited myself to a format, batting position': Shan Masood
Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar leaves for Hajj

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar leaves for Hajj
Shan Masood fails miserably against India

Shan Masood fails miserably against India

Latest

view all