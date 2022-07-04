ACE Punjab summons Bushra Bibi's brother for 'illegally occupying govt land' in Depalpur

Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab logo. — Website

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has summoned Ahmed Mujtaba, the brother of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, over his alleged involvement in a corruption scandal related to government land, sources told Geo News.

Officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that Mujtaba is accused of occupying government land in Depalpur.

Sources said that Mujtaba has been accused of "illegally leasing government land earmarked for a market and seizing government land through the chairman market committee", incurring a loss of Rs200 million to the national exchequer.

According to anti-corruption officials, shops were built in Depalpur by occupying government land.

They added that ACE Punjab has directed Mujtaba to appear at the Sahiwal office of the anti-corruption watchdog on July 6 for further investigation.

