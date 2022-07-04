 
pakistan
Monday Jul 04 2022
By
Mian Muhammad Abid

ACE Punjab summons Bushra Bibi's brother for 'illegally occupying govt land' in Depalpur

By
Mian Muhammad Abid

Monday Jul 04, 2022

Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab logo. — Website
  • Sources say Ahmed Mujtaba has been accused of "illegally seizing government land worth Rs200 million".
  • They say Mujtaba has been accused of illegally leasing government land earmarked for a market.
  • ACE Punjab directs Mujtaba to appear before it at Sahiwal office on July 6 for further investigation.

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has summoned Ahmed Mujtaba, the brother of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, over his alleged involvement in a corruption scandal related to government land, sources told Geo News.

Officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that Mujtaba is accused of occupying government land in Depalpur.

Sources said that Mujtaba has been accused of "illegally leasing government land earmarked for a market and seizing government land through the chairman market committee", incurring a loss of Rs200 million to the national exchequer.

According to anti-corruption officials, shops were built in Depalpur by occupying government land. 

They added that ACE Punjab has directed Mujtaba to appear at the Sahiwal office of the anti-corruption watchdog on July 6 for further investigation.

