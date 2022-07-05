 
Tuesday Jul 05 2022
SDSports desk

Haris Rauf responds after Shaheen Afridi becomes honorary cop

SDSports desk

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022

Pakistani fast bowlers Haris Rauf (left) and Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Reuters/Twitter
Pakistani fast bowlers Haris Rauf (left) and Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Reuters/Twitter

Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has become an honorary officer of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, and his fellow pacer Haris Rauf couldn't be happier.

In a tweet, Rauf said it was an honour for Shaheen to be “conferred as honorary "DSP" by @KP_Police1 as a ‘Goodwill Ambassador’”.

The KP police made Shaheen an honorary officer for his extraordinary performance at par excellence in the cricketing world.

“At such [a] young age, it's truly remarkable and way ahead of his time,” Rauf said.

After becoming the ambassador, the pacer thanked the KP police and also expressed his gratitude to the rest of the Pakistan forces as well for keeping the homeland safe and sound.

“Thank you and Pakistan Zindabad!” Afridi added.

Shaheen has represented Pakistan in 24 Tests, 32 ODIs, and 40 T20Is since his debut in 2018. 

