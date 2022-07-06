Noor Alam Khan accuses former NAB chief Javed Iqbal of harassing a woman

Amina Masood Janjua (L) and former chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Javed Iqbal. —Twitter/APP/File

Public Accounts Committee summons Javed Iqbal tomorrow for investigation.

Iqbal allegedly told a woman "she is so beautiful, so there was no need to get married".

PAC members demand strict action against Iqbal.

ISLAMABAD: Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Noor Alam Khan, quoting human rights activist Amina Masood Janjua, has accused former chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Javed Iqbal of harassing a lady.



During the PAC meeting, the PTI lawmaker, while quoting Janjua, said Iqbal had harassed a woman during one of the sessions of the commission on missing persons. He said that during the session, a woman appeared before Iqbal and — according to Janjua — he said to the woman that she "does not need to get married because she was very beautiful".



Following a serious reaction from the committee members, who demanded strict action against the former NAB chairman, the PAC has summoned Iqbal tomorrow (Thursday, July 7).



Earlier, the PAC chairman had also hinted toward summoning Iqbal and Tayyaba Gul — the woman who was allegedly a part of the 2021 video leak controversy involving Iqbal — for investigating the alleged scandal between the two.



Taking a jibe at Iqbal for considering himself above the law, Noor mentioned that NAB did not send a brief; while the former chairman said that he was going to celebrate Eid ul Adha. However, he has been asked to attend tomorrow’s meeting.