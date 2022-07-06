 
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 06 2022
By
Asif Bashir Chaudhary

Noor Alam Khan accuses former NAB chief Javed Iqbal of harassing a woman

By
Asif Bashir Chaudhary

Wednesday Jul 06, 2022

Amina Masood Janjua (L) and former chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Javed Iqbal. —Twitter/APP/File
Amina Masood Janjua (L) and former chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Javed Iqbal. —Twitter/APP/File

  • Public Accounts Committee summons Javed Iqbal tomorrow for investigation.
  • Iqbal allegedly told a woman "she is so beautiful, so there was no need to get married".
  • PAC members demand strict action against Iqbal.

ISLAMABAD: Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Noor Alam Khan, quoting human rights activist Amina Masood Janjua, has accused former chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Javed Iqbal of harassing a lady.

During the PAC meeting, the PTI lawmaker, while quoting Janjua, said Iqbal had harassed a woman during one of the sessions of the commission on missing persons. He said that during the session, a woman appeared before Iqbal and — according to Janjua — he said to the woman that she "does not need to get married because she was very beautiful".

Following a serious reaction from the committee members, who demanded strict action against the former NAB chairman, the PAC has summoned Iqbal tomorrow (Thursday, July 7).

Related items

Earlier, the PAC chairman had also hinted toward summoning Iqbal and Tayyaba Gul — the woman who was allegedly a part of the 2021 video leak controversy involving Iqbal — for investigating the alleged scandal between the two.

Taking a jibe at Iqbal for considering himself above the law, Noor mentioned that NAB did not send a brief; while the former chairman said that he was going to celebrate Eid ul Adha. However, he has been asked to attend tomorrow’s meeting.

More From Pakistan:

PTI ready for 'grand dialogue' if election date announced: Fawad Chaudhry

PTI ready for 'grand dialogue' if election date announced: Fawad Chaudhry
By-poll in PP-7 Rawalpindi: Ex-spymaster joins PTI’s campaign trail

By-poll in PP-7 Rawalpindi: Ex-spymaster joins PTI’s campaign trail
By-poll in PP-140 Sheikhupura: Don’t ignore the new voters

By-poll in PP-140 Sheikhupura: Don’t ignore the new voters
Pakistan climbing season reaches new heights

Pakistan climbing season reaches new heights
Saudi govt allows Hajj pilgrims to board on flight till Thursday midnight

Saudi govt allows Hajj pilgrims to board on flight till Thursday midnight
Saad Rafique announces 30% reduction in railway fares on Eid ul Adha

Saad Rafique announces 30% reduction in railway fares on Eid ul Adha
Amnesty International 'alarmed' over journalist Imran Riaz's arrest

Amnesty International 'alarmed' over journalist Imran Riaz's arrest

Talks with TTP in ‘pre-dialogue’ stage: interior minister

Talks with TTP in ‘pre-dialogue’ stage: interior minister
'National tragedy' as monsoon rains claim 77 lives in Pakistan

'National tragedy' as monsoon rains claim 77 lives in Pakistan
Dua Zahra case: Court seeks Zaheer Ahmed's call records from April 15-19

Dua Zahra case: Court seeks Zaheer Ahmed's call records from April 15-19
Explainer: Why is there divide on use of EVMs in elections?

Explainer: Why is there divide on use of EVMs in elections?
Sindh anti-corruption establishment confirms Haleem Adil Sheikh's arrest

Sindh anti-corruption establishment confirms Haleem Adil Sheikh's arrest

Latest

view all