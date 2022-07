Rawalpindi-Islamabad Green Line service - Twitter

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has inaugurated the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Green Line and Blue Line metro bus services, Geo News reported.

At the opening ceremony, the prime minister announced that the bus services would be free for one month.



Green Line Metro Bus Service station - social media

The 15-kilometre-long Green Line metro bus service has eight passenger stops, whereas the 20-kilometre-long Blue Line service has 13 stations.