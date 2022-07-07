 
pakistan
Thursday Jul 07 2022
Shehroze Kashif, Fazal Ali 'successfully rescued' from Nanga Parbat

Thursday Jul 07, 2022

Mountaineers Shehroze Kashif and Fazal Ali with a Pakistan Army pilot. — Alpine Club of Pakistan
In a sigh of relief to families, the military’s media wing announced on Thursday that they have “successfully rescued” stranded mountaineers Shehroze Kashif, Fazal Ali from Nanga Parbat.

“Pakistan Army aviation helicopters, pilots have successfully rescued both stranded mountaineers from Nanga Parbat and landed at Jaglot near Gilgit,” said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The news of the rescue came hours after the ISPR had said that it was coordinating — for the last 24 hours — a high-risk rescue operation to evacuate Kashif and Ali.

The Pakistani mountaineers had gone missing two days back while descending the summit of Nanga Parbat but were traced a day earlier. The mountaineer duo had separately summited the Nanga Parbat, the ninth highest peak in the world, on Tuesday.

