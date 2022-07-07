Karachiites turn to service stations for cleaning of sacrificial animals ahead of Eid ul Adha

This year’s Eid ul Adha in Karachi is coinciding with the monsoon rains that the city witnesses every year.



The rains cause significant damage to cars as due to the puddles, drivers are forced to take their rides to the service station for cleaning. But now residents are turning towards the service stations to get their sacrificial animals cleaned there too.

Many of the animals come from a huge market on the outskirts of Karachi — reputed to be the largest Eid cattle bazaar in Asia — that is packed with goats, cows, bullocks, sheep and camels.

The creatures are often dirty, dusty and speckled with dung after being transported.