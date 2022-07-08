 
pakistan
Friday Jul 08 2022
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

PM Shehbaz announces financial relief package for rain-affected families

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Friday Jul 08, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — APP
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — APP

  • On an urgent basis, PM Shehbaz approves financial assistance.
  • 50% of relief amount will be paid by federal government.
  • PM directs authorities concerned to ensure complete assistance.

Following the devastation from monsoon rain across the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a financial relief package for rain and flood-affected families, Geo News reported.

Keeping the current rain emergency in the country in mind, the PM, on an urgent basis, has approved financial assistance of Rs1 million for the victims of rain and flood.

“In case of death, 50% of the relief amount will be paid by the federal government while the rest of the amount will be provided by the provincial government,” read a statement.

It further said that PM Shehbaz has directed the authorities concerned to ensure complete assistance to the families of the victims.

'National tragedy' as monsoon rains claim 77 lives in Pakistan

On Wednesday, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said that the monsoon rains had claimed 77 lives, while 39 deaths were reported from Balochistan alone — the most from any province.

In a press conference, the climate change minister termed the deaths a “national tragedy” as hundreds of homes have been destroyed and rescue operations in remote areas are being hampered due to heavy rains.

The climate change minister added that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has prepared a national monsoon contingency plan, but also called on the people to stay alert to prevent further damage.

More From Pakistan:

More monsoon rain in Karachi today: PMD

More monsoon rain in Karachi today: PMD
Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases dropped, Tayyaba Gul claims

Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases dropped, Tayyaba Gul claims

Pakistan's COVID-19 daily death toll nosedives to zero

Pakistan's COVID-19 daily death toll nosedives to zero
ECC green-lights major hike in gas prices for domestic consumers

ECC green-lights major hike in gas prices for domestic consumers
President writes letter to PM over rising incidents of torture of journalists

President writes letter to PM over rising incidents of torture of journalists
Another nine killed as monsoon rains wreak havoc in Balochistan

Another nine killed as monsoon rains wreak havoc in Balochistan
Will it rain in Pakistan during Eid ul Adha?

Will it rain in Pakistan during Eid ul Adha?
Govt to reduce price of edible oil, ghee in coming days: Miftah

Govt to reduce price of edible oil, ghee in coming days: Miftah
Karachiites turn to service stations for cleaning of sacrificial animals ahead of Eid ul Adha

Karachiites turn to service stations for cleaning of sacrificial animals ahead of Eid ul Adha
Up to MPs to remove 'cancer of defection' through surgical operation: Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel

Up to MPs to remove 'cancer of defection' through surgical operation: Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel
Foreign Office outrightly rejects 'so-called’ dossier by Indian Army

Foreign Office outrightly rejects 'so-called’ dossier by Indian Army
I will not backout even if you register 15,000 FIRs against me: Imran Khan

I will not backout even if you register 15,000 FIRs against me: Imran Khan

Latest

view all