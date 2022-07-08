PM Shehbaz announces financial relief package for rain-affected families

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — APP

Following the devastation from monsoon rain across the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a financial relief package for rain and flood-affected families, Geo News reported.



Keeping the current rain emergency in the country in mind, the PM, on an urgent basis, has approved financial assistance of Rs1 million for the victims of rain and flood.

“In case of death, 50% of the relief amount will be paid by the federal government while the rest of the amount will be provided by the provincial government,” read a statement.

It further said that PM Shehbaz has directed the authorities concerned to ensure complete assistance to the families of the victims.

'National tragedy' as monsoon rains claim 77 lives in Pakistan

On Wednesday, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said that the monsoon rains had claimed 77 lives, while 39 deaths were reported from Balochistan alone — the most from any province.

In a press conference, the climate change minister termed the deaths a “national tragedy” as hundreds of homes have been destroyed and rescue operations in remote areas are being hampered due to heavy rains.

The climate change minister added that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has prepared a national monsoon contingency plan, but also called on the people to stay alert to prevent further damage.

