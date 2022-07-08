Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases dropped, Tayyaba Gul claims

Tayyaba Gul claimed on Geo News that Imran Khan used her videos to get his NAB cases dropped

Tayyaba Gul, a woman who has alleged the former chief of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) sexually harassed her, claimed on Thursday that former prime minister Imran Khan used her videos to have his NAB cases closed and blackmailed the opposition.



Gul's revelation came in the Geo News programme "Aj Shahzeb Khanzada ke Saath".

Gul claimed NAB turned against her as she had refused to join former chairman retired justice Javed Iqbal in a flat. She claimed that after filing a complaint on the Prime Minister's Portal, she was called up to the Prime Minister's House by then-principal secretary Azam Khan. Promising her justice, she said they took her phone and aired the videos without her permission after two days. When she protested, they broadcast her denial. Subsequently, they put her and her husband in the Prime Minister’s House for one and a half months with the renewed commitment to provide them justice.

She said that after the videos were released, NAB did not arrest the PTI leaders and closed their cases. She claimed other victims of Javed Iqbal were also in contact with her.



Gul also revealed that NAB had pressured Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Noor Alam Khan not to invite her to Thursday's meeting. She lamented that her tormentor was still the chairman of the commission on missing persons, adding that had he been in any other country, he would have been in jail.



Meanwhile, Iqbal called the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him baseless and unfounded. He claimed that Gul is a fraud, citing her medical report, which was submitted to the NAB Court of Special Judge Syed Najamul Hassan by the woman medical officer of the Central Jail in Lahore.

It is stated in the report that prisoner Tayyaba Gul, w/o Muhammad Farooq, was brought to the Central Jail, Lahore, on Jan 16, 2019. According to the Prisoners Rule, 1978, every prisoner, who comes to the jail, is subjected to medical check-up. A medical officer checks up the prisoner for surgical, gynaecological, psychological history. Therefore, a medical check-up of Gul was also conducted but she did not lodge a complaint of any sexual harassment with the woman medical officer, deputy superintendent (judicial) and lady deputy superintendent of jail. Rather, she stated in writing that she did not want to undergo the medical check-up and that she was all right.