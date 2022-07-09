 
pakistan
Saturday Jul 09 2022
By
Sohail Imran

Mountaineer Shehroze Kashif still aims to summit more peaks despite 'seeing death closely'

By
Sohail Imran

Saturday Jul 09, 2022

Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif. — Photo by author
Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif. — Photo by author

LAHORE: Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif Saturday said that he saw death "very closely", as he was stranded on Nanga Parbat while descending along with veteran mountaineer Fazal Ali.

Shehroze and Fazal were rescued and taken to Gilgit from Camp One of the 8,126-metre high mountain on Friday. And, now the 20-year-old has reached Lahore today.

Speaking to the journalists, after he arrived at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Shehroze said: "The path was extremely difficult. I can't believe that I am standing in Lahore. I saw death very closely."

He added that the difficult nights made him more mature at the age of 20 as he didn't have oxygen, food, and camp.

Talking about taking a break and postponing his mission of summiting, he said: "I can't take a break. The accomplishment of my goal is very important for tourism and Pakistan. My aim is to summit the third and fifth peaks of Pakistan."

On Tuesday Shehroze, broke a record by becoming the youngest mountaineer to summit Nanga Parbat, which is 8,126-metre high and the ninth-highest peak in the world.

