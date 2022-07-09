Senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti's convoy targeted in Dera Bugti

Senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti. — National Assembly of Pakistan website

QUETTA: BAP's Senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti convoy was targeted in a blast that took place in the limits of Sui-Kashmore Road in Dera Bugti on Saturday.



Deputy Commissioner Dera Bugti Mumtaz Khatran, confirmed to Geo.tv that the target of the explosion was the senator. However, he added that the former Balochistan home minister was safe but two people were injured.

“The place where the explosion was heard was the Rojhanpur area,” he told Geo News, adding that the officials from the administration are also reaching the spot.

The senator was travelling to Dera Bugti to celebrate Eid ul Adha when the blast took place.

Following the incident Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani called the senator from Saudi Arabia to inquire about his wellbeing. Sanjrani also inquired about the guards of the senator that were injured in the blast.