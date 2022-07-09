 
Saturday Jul 09 2022
By
NKNadeem Kausar
,
Web Desk

Senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti's convoy targeted in Dera Bugti

By
NKNadeem Kausar
,
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 09, 2022

Senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti. — National Assembly of Pakistan website
Senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti. — National Assembly of Pakistan website

  • DC Dera Bugti Mumtaz Khatran, confirms that the target of the explosion was senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti.
  • DC says former Balochistan home minister was safe but two people were injured.
  • Senator was travelling to Dera Bugti to celebrate Eid ul Adha when the blast took place.

QUETTA: BAP's Senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti convoy was targeted in a blast that took place in the limits of Sui-Kashmore Road in Dera Bugti on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Dera Bugti Mumtaz Khatran, confirmed to Geo.tv that the target of the explosion was the senator. However, he added that the former Balochistan home minister was safe but two people were injured.

“The place where the explosion was heard was the Rojhanpur area,” he told Geo News, adding that the officials from the administration are also reaching the spot.

The senator was travelling to Dera Bugti to celebrate Eid ul Adha when the blast took place.

Following the incident Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani called the senator from Saudi Arabia to inquire about his wellbeing. Sanjrani also inquired about the guards of the senator that were injured in the blast.

