PM Shehbaz to announce 'biggest relief package' for people of Pakistan soon: Maryam Nawaz

PML-N Vice Maryam Nawaz addressing a public gathering in Punjab's constituency PP-202 on July 11, 2022. — YouTube Screengrab/Hum News

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Monday announced "good news" for the people of Pakistan as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will soon unveil the biggest relief package for the nation.

Addressing a jalsa in constituency PP-202, ahead of by-polls in Punjab scheduled to be held on July 17, Maryam said that unlike former prime minister Imran Khan, PM Shehbaz never said what should he do regarding rising inflation.

“Keep trusting party supremo Nawaz Sharif and PM Shehbaz he will provide relief and the coalition government will take Pakistan out of the mess that the PTI-government has created,” she said, adding that they [PML-N] would resolve major issues of inflation and loadshedding.

More to follow...