Pizza delivery boy allegedly raped in Islamabad

Representational image showing the shadow of a person's hand against a blue background. — Geo.tv illustration/ File

Police say a first information report of the case has been registered.

Suspect has been identified by the police.

Director-General of Police Operations orders search for suspect.

ISLAMABAD: In a shocking incident, a pizza delivery boy has been allegedly raped in the federal capital, it emerged on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Sharifabad area of Islamabad where a 20-year-old person, who worked as a pizza delivery boy, was allegedly raped by a man.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered by the police, while the ICT Director-General of Police (Operations) Suhail Zafar Chattha directed the officials concerned to arrest the suspect as soon as possible.

This is the second case of sexual violence reported in the federal capital within the last two months. In June, a Swedish woman, who works at an international organisation in Pakistan, alleged that she was raped by her security guard in her house in G6/4 in Islamabad.



Taking action on the foreigner's complaint, the Abpara Police registered a case under sections 376 and 377 of the Pakistan Penal Code and launched investigations after taking the accused into custody.

