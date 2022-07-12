 
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Pizza delivery boy allegedly raped in Islamabad

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 12, 2022

Representational image showing the shadow of a persons hand against a blue background. — Geo.tv illustration/ File
Representational image showing the shadow of a person's hand against a blue background. — Geo.tv illustration/ File
  • Police say a first information report of the case has been registered.
  • Suspect has been identified by the police. 
  • Director-General of Police Operations orders search for suspect.

ISLAMABAD: In a shocking incident, a pizza delivery boy has been allegedly raped in the federal capital, it emerged on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Sharifabad area of Islamabad where a 20-year-old person, who worked as a pizza delivery boy, was allegedly raped by a man.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered by the police, while the ICT Director-General of Police (Operations) Suhail Zafar Chattha directed the officials concerned to arrest the suspect as soon as possible. 

Related items

This is the second case of sexual violence reported in the federal capital within the last two months. In June, a Swedish woman, who works at an international organisation in Pakistan, alleged that she was raped by her security guard in her house in G6/4 in Islamabad.

Taking action on the foreigner's complaint, the Abpara Police registered a case under sections 376 and 377 of the Pakistan Penal Code and launched investigations after taking the accused into custody.

More From Pakistan:

Journalist Maira Hashmi clarifies why she slapped boy during live coverage

Journalist Maira Hashmi clarifies why she slapped boy during live coverage
PMD warns of 'heavy to very heavy' rains in Karachi from July 14 to 17

PMD warns of 'heavy to very heavy' rains in Karachi from July 14 to 17

WATCH: Nasir Khan Jan announces birth of baby boy

WATCH: Nasir Khan Jan announces birth of baby boy
Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab isolates himself after COVID-19 symptoms

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab isolates himself after COVID-19 symptoms
Prolonged power outages hit Karachi after heavy rains submerge city

Prolonged power outages hit Karachi after heavy rains submerge city

Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity ratio reaches five-month high

Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity ratio reaches five-month high
PM Shehbaz thwarted Imran Khan's conspiracy to turn Pakistan into Sri Lanka: Marriyum

PM Shehbaz thwarted Imran Khan's conspiracy to turn Pakistan into Sri Lanka: Marriyum
PM Shehbaz to announce 'biggest relief package' for people of Pakistan soon: Maryam Nawaz

PM Shehbaz to announce 'biggest relief package' for people of Pakistan soon: Maryam Nawaz
PM Shehbaz emphasises need to strengthen cooperation with Kuwait

PM Shehbaz emphasises need to strengthen cooperation with Kuwait
Pakistanis will call you ‘thieves’, ‘traitors’ wherever you go: Khan to rulers

Pakistanis will call you ‘thieves’, ‘traitors’ wherever you go: Khan to rulers

'I hope this Eid is the last one without you,' Mehdi Kazmi tells Dua Zahra

'I hope this Eid is the last one without you,' Mehdi Kazmi tells Dua Zahra
Petrol supply hampered in Karachi as flooding turns ferocious

Petrol supply hampered in Karachi as flooding turns ferocious

Latest

view all