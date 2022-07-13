PTI moves ECP alleging pre-poll rigging in Punjab by-election

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on July 13, 2022. — YouTube/HumNews

PTI alleges PML-N violated ECP polling codes.

Party says “free” elections "not possible" in Punjab.

Punjab by-polls to take place on July 17.

ISLAMABAD: PTI moved the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday, alleging that the Hamza Shahbaz-led Punjab government was violating several polling codes ahead of the July 17 by-polls in the province.

In PTI’s petition filed by MNA Omar Ayub, the party claims that the voter lists of the 20 constituencies that are up for grabs have been allegedly altered and that government officials are being used to ensure that PML-N candidates win the by-polls.

“Section 39(2) of the election act 2017 clearly states that revisions, transfers, addition, or deletion of voter lists are not permitted in an electoral area that has been called for an election,” the petition read.

“…it is the election commission's foremost duty to conduct free, fair, and impartial elections, yet the voter list has been altered and the voters have been reshuffled, which is in complete violation of the election Commission Act 2017,” it said.



One of the most “egregious” examples, according to the PTI petition, was the issuance of voter lists of PP-140 Sheikhupura, which were issued after the announcement of the election schedule — in “violation of the law”.

The PTI further said that the way things are, “no free, fair, transparent, or impartial elections can be held” in Punjab.

The petition added that even after the election date was issued, developmental work was announced in various constituencies, which is a “clear violation of Section 181 of the Election Act of 2017”.

The PTI further alleged that a district police officer (DPO), Dr Ghias Gill, has been deployed in Jhang for the purpose of “pre-poll rigging”.

‘Revolution’

In his press conference after PTI filed the petition, party leader Fawad Chaudhry declared fresh general elections the sole solution to the prevailing crisis in the country.

He warned the government of things becoming "very different" if obstacles are made in the path of "revolution".



Chaudhry said that the country is "ready for a revolution", adding that the party seeks to bring a revolution via the power of the vote.

Referring to the situation in Sri Lanka, the PTI leader said that his party has "stopped the masses from marching toward the rulers’ palaces".



He also expressed concerns over "reports" about "expected rigging" in the upcoming by-polls in Punjab.

Fawad further claimed that Hamza would not be CM anymore after July 22.