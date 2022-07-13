 
Punjab anti-corruption summons Sheikh Rasheed in corruption case

Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed addressing a press conference. — PID/File
  • Punjab ACE summons Sheikh Rasheed for interrogation on July 15.
  • It has also summoned members of the management of housing society.
  • Interrogation is to be held regarding embezzlement of crores in payment of govt fees.

LAHORE: The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Wednesday summoned the former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed for interrogation on July 15.

According to an ACE official, the former interior minister has been summoned for interrogation regarding the embezzlement of millions of rupees in payment of government fees.

The officials revealed that corruption in the payment of government fees has been reported in the selling of land situated at a housing society in the federal capital. In this regard, the AML chief has been summoned for further interrogation.

Rasheed has been directed to appear before the Anti-Corruption officials with the record and documents of the sale of land.

Moreover, the ACE has also summoned the members of the management of the housing society.

