Snooker player Ahsan Ramzan qualifies for quarter-finals in World Games

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022
KARACHI: Pakistan's young cueist and International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) World Snooker Champion Ahsan Ramzan went off to a victorious start in World Games with a 3-1 win over USA's Ahmed Aly Elsayed.
The 11th edition of the multi-sport World Games, an international event for non-Olympic sports, is being played in Birmingham, Alabama, United States of America.
Ahsan is Pakistan's only athlete in the event.
In his opening match, the round-of-16, Ahsan outclassed his opponent by dropping just one frame.
The young Pakistani cueist took the initial lead by winning the first frame 73-31 but the US player came back in the second to level the match with a frame score of 58-49.
However, he couldn't stop Ahsan's run as the 16-year-old Pakistani played a break of 66 to win the third frame 100-34 before winning the fourth frame of best of five frames with the score of 74-53.
With this victory, Ahsan has now qualified for the quarter-finals. He will now meet the winner of Ka Wai Cheung vs Wayne Brown's encounter on July 15.