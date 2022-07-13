 
sports
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Snooker player Ahsan Ramzan qualifies for quarter-finals in World Games

By
Faizan Lakhani

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

Pakistans snooker player Ahsan Ramzan. — Provided by the reporter
Pakistan's snooker player Ahsan Ramzan. — Provided by the reporter 

  • Ahsan Ramzan is Pakistan's only athlete in World Games. 
  • Cueist goes off to victorious start with a 3-1 win over USA's Ahmed Aly Elsayed.
  • Ahsan will meet winner of Ka Wai Cheung vs Wayne Brown's encounter on July 15.

KARACHI: Pakistan's young cueist and International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) World Snooker Champion Ahsan Ramzan went off to a victorious start in World Games with a 3-1 win over USA's Ahmed Aly Elsayed.

The 11th edition of the multi-sport World Games, an international event for non-Olympic sports, is being played in Birmingham, Alabama, United States of America. 

Ahsan is Pakistan's only athlete in the event.

In his opening match, the round-of-16, Ahsan outclassed his opponent by dropping just one frame.

The young Pakistani cueist took the initial lead by winning the first frame 73-31 but the US player came back in the second to level the match with a frame score of 58-49.

However, he couldn't stop Ahsan's run as the 16-year-old Pakistani played a break of 66 to win the third frame 100-34 before winning the fourth frame of best of five frames with the score of 74-53.

With this victory, Ahsan has now qualified for the quarter-finals. He will now meet the winner of Ka Wai Cheung vs Wayne Brown's encounter on July 15.

More From Sports:

Pak vs SL: 'State of emergency' spreads uncertainty around Pakistan Test tour

Pak vs SL: 'State of emergency' spreads uncertainty around Pakistan Test tour
India jump past Pakistan in latest ICC ODI ranking

India jump past Pakistan in latest ICC ODI ranking
Shoaib Akhtar heads back to Pakistan after performing Hajj

Shoaib Akhtar heads back to Pakistan after performing Hajj
Baby Fatima accompanies mother Bismah as Pakistan women team departs for Belfast

Baby Fatima accompanies mother Bismah as Pakistan women team departs for Belfast
Group of Indian locals create fake IPL to trick Russian gamblers

Group of Indian locals create fake IPL to trick Russian gamblers
WATCH: Wimbledon sends Eid ul Adha greetings in heartfelt video

WATCH: Wimbledon sends Eid ul Adha greetings in heartfelt video

Ramiz Raja to embark on 'important' trip to England tomorrow

Ramiz Raja to embark on 'important' trip to England tomorrow
Ronaldo 'not for sale' insists Man Utd's Ten Hag before Liverpool clash

Ronaldo 'not for sale' insists Man Utd's Ten Hag before Liverpool clash
Sri Lanka level series after Chandimal, Jayasuriya heroics

Sri Lanka level series after Chandimal, Jayasuriya heroics
'Pakistan have every chance of winning T20 World Cup 2022'

'Pakistan have every chance of winning T20 World Cup 2022'
‘My heart’: Shaheen Shah Afridi talks about his fiancé Ansha Afridi

‘My heart’: Shaheen Shah Afridi talks about his fiancé Ansha Afridi
Pak vs SL: Pakistan kick off Sri Lanka tour

Pak vs SL: Pakistan kick off Sri Lanka tour

Latest

view all