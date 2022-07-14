PBF eyes medals in Asian Bodybuilding Championship

KARACHI: The Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBF) vowed Thursday to win medals for the country in the 54th Asian Bodybuilding Championship, slated from July 15 to 21 in the Maldives.



PBF’s secretary Sohail Anwar, talking to Geo Super before leaving for the Maldives, said his bodybuilders have worked really hard for the Asian championship during the last six months.

"Our athletes have worked really hard and our aim is to win medals," the PBF secretary said.

"It took a lot of time and money to reach this stage. We did open trials and selected bodybuilders on merit. Now, it's time for them to perform for their country," he stressed.

As many as 10 bodybuilders were announced after open trials.

The list of Pakistani participants includes Mudassar Khan, Farhan Basheer, Anis Hanif, Umar Shahzad, Mohammad Amin, Saeed Faisal, Mohammad Azeem, Syed Fazal, Ilahi, and Shahzad Ahmed Qureshi.

Pakistani bodybuilder Shahzad Ahmed Qureshi poses in this undated photo in Karachi, on July 14, 2022. — Photo by author

Sohail, who remained under criticism for allegedly running a fake federation, said people tried to defame him for personal benefits.

"I have always believed in performance. Our federation is recognised by world federations and we have won medals in multi-nation events. You can go and cross-check it," he claimed.

"We don't want to fight with anyone. Our goal is to serve Pakistan's bodybuilding and promote athletes. If anyone wants to do the same, let's work together," he expressed.

"We have got NOC for participating in the Asian event. Government has provided us all-out support and we are thankful to them," he concluded.