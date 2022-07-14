 
Thursday Jul 14 2022
M Muzamil Asif

PBF eyes medals in Asian Bodybuilding Championship

M Muzamil Asif

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

KARACHI: The Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBF) vowed Thursday to win medals for the country in the 54th Asian Bodybuilding Championship, slated from July 15 to 21 in the Maldives.

PBF’s secretary Sohail Anwar, talking to Geo Super before leaving for the Maldives, said his bodybuilders have worked really hard for the Asian championship during the last six months.

"Our athletes have worked really hard and our aim is to win medals," the PBF secretary said.

"It took a lot of time and money to reach this stage. We did open trials and selected bodybuilders on merit. Now, it's time for them to perform for their country," he stressed.

As many as 10 bodybuilders were announced after open trials.

The list of Pakistani participants includes Mudassar Khan, Farhan Basheer, Anis Hanif, Umar Shahzad, Mohammad Amin, Saeed Faisal, Mohammad Azeem, Syed Fazal, Ilahi, and Shahzad Ahmed Qureshi.

Pakistani bodybuilder Shahzad Ahmed Qureshi poses in this undated photo in Karachi, on July 14, 2022. — Photo by author
Sohail, who remained under criticism for allegedly running a fake federation, said people tried to defame him for personal benefits.

"I have always believed in performance. Our federation is recognised by world federations and we have won medals in multi-nation events. You can go and cross-check it," he claimed.

"We don't want to fight with anyone. Our goal is to serve Pakistan's bodybuilding and promote athletes. If anyone wants to do the same, let's work together," he expressed.

"We have got NOC for participating in the Asian event. Government has provided us all-out support and we are thankful to them," he concluded. 

India's Virat Kohli absent from T20 squad for West Indies

Pak vs SL: Babar Azam ‘gearing’ up for Galle

Pak vs SL: Sri Lanka announces squad for Pakistan Test series

Spin vs spin as Sri Lanka take on Pakistan in Test opener

Snooker player Ahsan Ramzan qualifies for quarter-finals in World Games

Pak vs SL: 'State of emergency' spreads uncertainty around Pakistan Test tour

India jump past Pakistan in latest ICC ODI ranking

Shoaib Akhtar heads back to Pakistan after performing Hajj

Baby Fatima accompanies mother Bismah as Pakistan women team departs for Belfast

Group of Indian locals create fake IPL to trick Russian gamblers

WATCH: Wimbledon sends Eid ul Adha greetings in heartfelt video

Ramiz Raja to embark on 'important' trip to England tomorrow

