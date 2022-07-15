 
Four Pakistani students studying at varsities in Kabul go missing

Students walk outside a university in Kabul. — Reuters/File
  • Ministry of overseas Pakistanis approaches authorities in Kabul for recovery of missing students.
  • Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistan and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi takes notice of matter.
  • We have asked Afghan authorities to ensure safe recovery of Pakistani students at earliest, says minister.

Four Pakistani students enrolled in two different universities in Kabul have reportedly been missing since the first day of Eid ul Adha in Afghanistan. 

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Resource Development has approached the authorities in Kabul for the recovery of the missing students, Geo News reported. 

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistan and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi has also taken notice of the matter and contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Afghan officials and other authorities concerned for the recovery of the students.

"We have contacted the authorities in Afghanistan and asked to ensure the safe recovery of Pakistani students at the earliest," Turi said.

He also said that Pakistani authorities are highly concerned about the disappearance of the students and assured their parents of recovering the missing students soon.

