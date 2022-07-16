Met Office warns of heavy rainfall tonight in Karachi

This image show vehicles on Karachi's Abdullah Haroon Road during a spell of monsoon rain. — APP/ File

Chief meteorologist says low pressure is present in southeast of Arabian Sea.

Under this system heavy rainfall is expected tonight and tomorrow.

Heavy falls might generate urban flooding/water logging in low-lying areas.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday warned of heavy rainfall tonight and tomorrow as low air pressure has intensified.



Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that low pressure is present in the southeast Arabian Sea which may cause heavy rainfall in Sindh cities including Karachi.

On Friday night, following a hot and humid day, different areas of Karachi received light rain under the influence of a strong monsoon system that was present over the northeast Arabian Sea and the adjoining Rann of Kutch, extending up to Southeast Sindh.

Earlier, Sarfaraz had said that the monsoon system was likely to cause more rains with some heavy falls in Karachi till Monday, adding that heavy falls were expected today (Saturday), especially in the evening.



PMD officials had said widespread rain and thunderstorms with heavy falls were likely to occur in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparker, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Noushero Feroz, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Ghotki and Kashmore from Saturday to Monday.

They warned that heavy falls might generate urban flooding/water logging in low-lying areas in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Nawabshah, Jacobabad, Larkana and Sukkur.

Persistent heavy spells may trigger hill torrents/flash flooding along and downstream Kirthar range, PMD officials said, adding that sea conditions would also remain very rough, and advised fisherman to remain alert and take necessary measures in this regard.