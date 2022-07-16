 
Queen said 'Thank goodness Meghan is not coming' at Prince Philip funeral

Queen said 'Thank goodness Meghan is not coming' at Prince Philip funeral

Queen took a sigh of relief knowing Meghan Markle was not in attendance at Prince Philip's funeral, says expert.

'Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors', author Tom Bower alleges that the Queen told her aides that she was happy that Meghan did not come to UK when her beloved husband was laid to rest.

He writes: "On April 9 2021, Prince Philip had died. His funeral was set for April 17. Harry arrived in London just before the service.

"The mood was sombre. Daily, the media extolled Philip's remarkable life and devotion to the country. The Duke had planned a simple funeral at St George's Chapel, Windsor.

"The rehearsals displayed faultless military drill. Few would not be touched by the perfection of British ceremonial tradition.

"The weather was forecast to be outstanding. The only uncertainty was the relationship between Harry and his family. How would he cope with his father and brother?

"Meghan had cited her seven months' pregnancy as the reason for not travelling.

"In Windsor Castle the Queen was preparing to face the public on one of the saddest days of her life. Philip had been her rock for the previous 70 years.

"To comply with Covid restrictions she would grieve alone inside the chapel. 'Thank goodness Meghan is not coming,' the monarch said."

Meghan and Harry left UK in 2020. The couple now lives in California along with their children Archie and Lili.

