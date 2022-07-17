PP-97 Faisalabad by-election result 2022

(L to R) The posters of PML-N candidate Muhammad Ajmal Cheema and PTI ticketholder Ali Afzal Sahi. — Geo.tv

Counting is underway after polling in the by-elections in the 20 Punjab constituencies, which will decide the fate of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

In the PP-97 constituency of Lahore, PML-N has fielded Muhammad Ajmal Cheema, while PTI gave the ticket to Ali Afzal Sahi.

Latest election result in PP-97

Party Candidate Votes PML-N

Muhammad Ajmal Cheema

1562 PTI

Ali Afzal Sahi

2533

The above result is preliminary and unofficial.






