PP-202 Sahiwal by-election result 2022

Ghulam Sarwar (left) and Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial. — Geo.tv/File

Counting is underway after polling in the by-elections in the 20 Punjab constituencies, which will decide the fate of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

In the PP-202 constituency of Sahiwal, PML-N has fielded Nauman Ahmed Langrial, while PTI gave the ticket to major (retired) Ghulam Sarwar.

Latest election result in PP-202

Party Candidate Votes PML-N

Ahmed Langrial

15756

PTI

Major (retired) Ghulam Sarwar

13211



The above result is preliminary and unofficial. Please refresh the page for the latest version.