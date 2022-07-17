PP-272 Muzaffargarh by-election result 2022

In this illustration, Zehra Basit Batool, Basit Bukhari’s wife (left) and PTI's Mozzam Khan Jatoi can be seen. — Geo.tv

Counting is underway after polling in the by-elections in the 20 Punjab constituencies, which will decide the fate of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

In the PP-272 constituency of Muzaffargarh, PML-N has fielded Zehra Basit Batool, while PTI gave the ticket to Mozzam Khan Jatoi.

Latest election result in PP-272:

Party Candidate Votes PML-N

Zehra Basit Batool

2087

PTI

Mozzam Khan Jatoi

1280



The above result is preliminary and unofficial.




