PP-272 Muzaffargarh by-election result 2022

Sunday Jul 17, 2022
Counting is underway after polling in the by-elections in the 20 Punjab constituencies, which will decide the fate of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.
In the PP-272 constituency of Muzaffargarh, PML-N has fielded Zehra Basit Batool, while PTI gave the ticket to Mozzam Khan Jatoi.
Latest election result in PP-272:
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|PML-N
|Zehra Basit Batool
|2087
|PTI
|Mozzam Khan Jatoi
|1280
The above result is preliminary and unofficial. Please refresh the page for the latest version.