PP-288 DG Khan by-election result 2022

In this illustration, PTI's Saif-ud-Din Khosa (left) and PML-N's Abdul Qadir Khosa can be seen. — Geo.tv

Counting is underway after polling in the by-elections of 20 Punjab constituencies, which will decide the fate of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

In the PP-288 constituency of DG Khan, PML-N has fielded Amjad Farooq Khosa, while PTI gave the ticket to Saif-ud-Din Khosa.

Latest election result in PP-288:

Party Candidate Votes PML-N

Amjad Farooq Khosa

10871 PTI

Saif-ud-Din Khosa

18970

The above result is preliminary and unofficial. Please refresh the page for the latest version.