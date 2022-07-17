PP-288 DG Khan by-election result 2022

Sunday Jul 17, 2022
Counting is underway after polling in the by-elections of 20 Punjab constituencies, which will decide the fate of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.
In the PP-288 constituency of DG Khan, PML-N has fielded Amjad Farooq Khosa, while PTI gave the ticket to Saif-ud-Din Khosa.
Latest election result in PP-288:
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|PML-N
|Amjad Farooq Khosa
|10871
|PTI
|Saif-ud-Din Khosa
|18970
The above result is preliminary and unofficial. Please refresh the page for the latest version.