Sunday Jul 17 2022
By
Web Desk

PP-288 DG Khan by-election result 2022

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 17, 2022

In this illustration, PTIs Saif-ud-Din Khosa (left) and PML-Ns Abdul Qadir Khosa can be seen. — Geo.tv
Counting is underway after polling in the by-elections of 20 Punjab constituencies, which will decide the fate of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

In the PP-288 constituency of DG Khan, PML-N has fielded Amjad Farooq Khosa, while PTI gave the ticket to Saif-ud-Din Khosa.

Latest election result in PP-288:

PartyCandidateVotes
PML-N
Amjad Farooq Khosa
10871
PTI 
Saif-ud-Din Khosa
18970

The above result is preliminary and unofficial. Please refresh the page for the latest version.

‘ECP turned blind eye’: Imran Khan urges courts to ‘open now and act’

Punjab by-election results 2022: Live updates

Shahbaz Gill arrested in Muzaffargarh for violating ECP rules

Sheikh Rasheed’s leaked audio reveals PML-N’s Jalil Sharaqpuri was ‘paid’

WATCH: Woman piggybacks elderly mother to polling station during Punjab by-polls

Punjab by-polls: Clashes mar polling in PP-158; ECP takes notice

PTI raises questions over impartiality of ECP

Another Indian plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

Think of Imran’s corruption, economic disaster while casting vote, PM advises public

When will Karachi receive another spell of heavy rain?

Pakistan records slight decline in daily COVID-19 cases

Live updates on by-election: Polling ends as PTI, PML-N eye Punjab's throne

