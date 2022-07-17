Another Indian plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

A Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight was diverted to Karachi after a technical fault was reported. — CAA/File

This is second such instance in two weeks where an Indian airline made an emergency landing at Karachi airport.

"An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad," the airline says.

The passengers aboard, nearly 180, have been safely moved to transit lounge.

A Hyderabad-bound flight from Sharjah made an emergency landing at Karachi Jinnah’s International Airport on Sunday after the pilot reported a technical issue.



The IndiGo aircraft is currently being examined at the Karachi airport. “IndiGo flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi. The pilot observed a technical defect.

“Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution, the aircraft was diverted to Karachi. An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad,” the airline said in its official statement



It should be noted that this was the second such instance in two weeks where an Indian airline was forced to make an emergency landing at Karachi airport.

On July 5, SpiceJet’s Delhi-Dubai flight had to be diverted to Karachi after the pilots noticed an unusual fuel reduction in one of the fuel tanks of the plane. It was found that an indicator light was malfunctioning.

According to well-placed sources in Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the pilot safely landed the IndiGo aircraft at 2:20am.

The airplane, an Airbus 320, had reported a technical issued and is being examined. The passengers aboard, nearly 180, have been safely moved to the transit lounge and were also served breakfast.

The sources said the passengers will be sent to Hyderabad Deccan by an alternate flight which is expected to arrive by 3pm.