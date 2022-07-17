 
pakistan
Sunday Jul 17 2022
Weather turns pleasant as rain lashes several Karachi areas

Sunday Jul 17, 2022

Commuters can be seen on the I.I. Chundrigarh Road amid light rainfall. — APP/File
  • Several areas of Karachi on Sunday received second spell of monsoon rains.
  • Rainfall breaks momentum of warm and humid weather.
  • Met Office forecasts sea conditions will remain rough for next 2-3 days.

Several areas of Karachi on Sunday received the second spell of the monsoon rains, breaking the momentum of warm and humid weather and turning the atmosphere pleasant in the port city.

According to Geo News, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Scheme 33, Malir, Quaidabad, Bin Qasim, Korangi, Landhi, Clifton, Defence, I.I. Chundrigar Road, MT Khan Road, Keemari, and Gulshan-e-Iqbal, among other areas of the city, received light to moderate downpours.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had said that under the influence of the monsoon system, heavy rain with thunderstorms were expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, and areas of Balochistan tonight and tomorrow.

The Met Office forecast that the sea conditions will remain rough for the next two-three days, advising the fishermen of Balochistan and Sindh to avoid the sea till tomorrow.

