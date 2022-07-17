PTI sees 'change in Pakistan' after party takes lead in Punjab by-polls

PTI workers celerbating at the party's main election office during the Punjab by-election, on July 17, 2022. — Twitter/PTI

PTI secures nine constituencies from among 20.

Asad Umar says party to bag at least 16 seats.

"Pakistan will witness a change," Hammad Azhar says.

A charged PTI Sunday saw a "change in Pakistan" after the party took a major lead in the Punjab by-elections — the polls that will decide who holds the reigns in the country's biggest province.

"Soon, Pakistan will witness a change [...] Hamza Shahbaz's fake government has ceased to exist," PTI leader Hammad Azhar said in an address to party workers in Lahore.

The PTI has secured victory in nine constituencies — PP-217, PP-288, PP-282, PP-83, PP-158, PP-202, PP-224, PP-167, and PP-170 — while it is leading in nearly several others. On the other hand, the PML-N has just been able to secure one constituency (PP-168) so far as per unofficial results.

In a separate press conference, PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar said that all the pre-poll surveys had pointed towards his party's victory in today's by-elections.



"PTI will win at least 16 seats. This isn't PTI's victory, this is the nation's victory," the former minister for planning, development, and special initiatives said.

The ex-federal minister said that people will not allow anyone to make decisions related to their fate behind closed doors as he stressed that these election results would change Pakistan's politics.

"Pervez Elahi will become the chief minister on July 22," Umar said while referring to the date when the elections for Punjab's top office will take place in line with Supreme Court's orders.

Khan's plans

Umar said PTI Chairman Imran Khan might not hold an address today as he will first summon a core committee meeting of the party's leadership tomorrow to decide the future course of action.

"Imran Khan does not prefer coming to the fore when he secures a victory," he said while asking party workers to stay on guard till the final results come in.

Umar said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is now the premier of Islamabad and stressed that the only solution for Pakistan to move forward now is early general polls.

"It is not only in the favour of PTI, but PML-N as well," the former federal minister said.