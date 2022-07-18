 
pakistan
Monday Jul 18 2022
Nawaz Sharif blames 'difficult decisions' for PML-N failure in Punjab

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif leaves from a property in west London. — AFP/File
  • After being thumped in Punjab by-polls at hands of PTI, PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif says his party respects public opinion.
  • Sources say Nawaz Sharif discussed PML-N's future strategy with PM Shehbaz, Punjab CM Hamza. 
  • Nawaz directs party leaders to convene an emergency meeting of PML-N.

LAHORE: Following the PML-N's thumping defeat at the hands of PTI in the Punjab by-elections, the party’s supremo, Nawaz Sharif, blamed the "difficult decisions" taken by the centre for its failure.

As per the preliminary and unofficial results, PTI has swept the Punjab by-polls, remaining victorious on 15 seats out of 20, while the ruling PML-N suffered a bitter defeat managing to get only four seats.

Sources close to daily Jang said that Nawaz said that his party paid the price of "difficult decisions" taken by the coalition government.

Sources privy to the development said that the PML-N leader had spoken to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and discussed the party's future strategy in view of the by-elections’ results. He also directed them to convene an emergency meeting of the party.

“We respect public opinion,” sources quoted the PML-N leader as saying.

'PML-N should accept results with an open heart'

Earlier, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz took to her Twitter handle saying that the defeat should be accepted with an open heart after the unofficial results started pouring in, showing the PTI in the lead.

"The PML-N should accept the results of the by-polls with an open heart and concede to the decision of the masses," Maryam wrote.

She added that winning and losing were part of politics, therefore, the party should now focus on its weaknesses, identify them, and then overcome them.

"God willing, everything will be fine," she said.

