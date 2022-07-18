Imran Khan to decide when Shehbaz Sharif will be fired: Fawad Chaudhry

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on May 23, 2022. — YouTube/HumNewsLive

Fawad Chaudhry says taking PM Shehbaz Sharif into pressure is not a big deal.

Says all political parties need to end ongoing political crisis by exhibiting maturity.

Sheikh Rasheed says 'we don't want revenge on cheap people'.

As celebrations were held among the ranks of PTI over the party's victory in the Punjab by-polls, PTI Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry said that party chairman Imran Khan's would decide when when they will remove Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.



"Taking Shehbaz Sharif into pressure is not a big deal and when to fire Shehbaz Sharif depends on Imran Khan's wish," Fawad said while speaking at Geo News special election transmission on Sunday.

He said that all the political parties need to end the ongoing political crisis by exhibiting maturity.

Fawad went on to say that the problems will not resolve without the elections. He said that Pervez Elahi's election would be done but political stability won't be achieved with the poll.



"Nawaz Sharif had said that we need to go towards elections. The differences with Nawaz Sharif have their place but we have fewer politicians bigger than Nawaz Sharif," he said.

The politician went on to say that the federal government has been put on ventilator to survive and major political parties have to decide how to go towards general elections.

'We don't want revenge on cheap people': Sheikh Rasheed

Former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that the PTI and its allies don't want to take revenge on "cheap people" after the party has claimed the majority in the Punjab by-election. Instead, they ought to steer clear of arrogance and stay humble, he said.

Taking to Twitter, Rasheed said that they should be grateful towards Allah for giving such a great victory and honour to Imran Khan. He also praised the institutions for laying the "foundation" of free and fair elections.

The politician also announced that he will hold a press conference at his residence at 1pm.

"We should thank Allah who gave Imran Khan so much honour and success. The institutions laid the foundation for an impartial, clean and transparent election. We don't want revenge on cheap people but steer clear of arrogance and pride and stay humble. I will hold a press conference at my residence at 1 pm," Rasheed wrote.

According to the unofficial final count received by Election Commission of Pakistan from Sunday's polls, the PTI won 15 seats, while the PML-N managed to clinch victory in only four, and an independent candidate grabbed one.

