Pakistani left-arm pacers give India a tough time: Nasser Hussain

Former English captain Nasser Hussain. — ICC

LONDON: Former English captain Nasser Hussain has praised Pakistani pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Amir, saying that Pakistan's left-arm pacers give India a tough time.



The statement came during the former cricketer's media talk after India bagged its first victory in an ODI series in England since 2014-15 by defeating the hosts by 5 wickets.

Hussain lauded India’s bench strength, asking them to not be “timid” and play fearlessly, but also advised the side's batters to learn how to face left-arm bowlers.

“India are a very strong team, but they need to learn from what happened in the past. In the last T20 World Cup in the UAE they were a bit timid with the bat, so they need to stop being that. When you have Pandya and Pant in the middle order and then Jadeja that rope to follow, you don’t need to be timid at the top,” he said when asked if the Men in Blue are prepared for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.



He highlighted a couple of events when Indian batting collapsed against left-arm bowlers.

“They need to play to left arm [pace bowling] a little bit better. History tells you that Shaheen Shah Afridi blew them away one evening in Dubai, Mohammad Amir blew them away one afternoon at the Oval in a final, and Reece Topley has blown them away here [at Old Trafford].

“They need to be a bit more tensed to their batting so some of their seamers will come down in a T20, in the last two overs with 20 to win. One of those seamers will need them to get across the line,” Hussain added.

‘Virat Kohli will be fine after break’

About former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is struggling, Nasser Hussain said once Kohli is back from a break, he will be fine.

“They have got fit; they have seamers to die for. Their batting, Virat Kohli will be fine. Once he is out of the break, he will be absolutely fine. They are positioned nicely. They just got to play ICC tournaments just like they play bilateral tournaments.”