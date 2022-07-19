 
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Shireen Mazari says 'recorder' found in her bedroom

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 19, 2022

Screengrab from video shared by PTIs official account on Twitter.
Screengrab from video shared by PTI's official account on Twitter.

  • Shireen Mazari says same recording device that was found from Imran Khan's house some weeks ago found in her bedroom.
  • We first thought it could be a USB but [then we thought] why would someone stick a USB under a table, comments Mazari
  • Says they have doubts about who may have done this.

Former federal minister for human rights Shireen Mazari has claimed that a voice recorder was found in her bedroom under a coffee table, highlighting that it violates her rights and the Constitution.

Speaking at a press conference shared by the PTI on Twitter, Mazari, flanked by former minister for information technology Shibli Faraz, revealed that the "listening device" was hidden under a coffee table and was found when a domestic staff member mistakenly bumped into the table.

The politician said that she was in Bani Gala when the worker called her and informed her about it.

"We first thought it could be a USB but [then we thought] why would someone stick a USB under a table?" Mazari said, showing the black device.

She said that they properly investigated the matter and found out that it is a voice recording device of an American model whose information will be shared with the media. She said that the same device had been found from PTI chairman Imran Khan's house some weeks ago.

"This is a violation of Article 14(1) [pertaining to inviolability of dignity of a person and privacy of their house] of the Constitution of Pakistan," Mazari said, questioning who was behind this.

"The question that arises is who installed it? That too in my bedroom. We have our doubts regarding who is behind it," she said.

