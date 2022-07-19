 
Pak vs SL: Shaheen Shah Afridi suffering fitness problems, undergoes MRI

Shaheen Afridi of Pakistan celebrates the dismissal of Kemar Roach of West Indies during the 5th and final day of the 2nd Test between West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park on August 24. — AFP
Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is facing fitness issues, the team's spokesperson told Geo News on the fourth day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

The left-arm quick underwent a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan in his leg, the spokesperson confirmed.

The spokesperson said that Shaheen had felt a pulled muscle in his leg while fielding, for which icing was initially recommended to him. However, the cricketer had to undergo an MRI when his pain did not subside.

The team management is still awaiting Shaheen's MRI reports.

Pakistani batters on Tuesday opened their last innings responsibly as they reached 68 for the loss of none at lunch while chasing an uphill target of 342 runs on the fourth day of the first Test against Sri Lanka.

