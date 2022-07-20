PTI lawmakers being offered up to Rs500m in bribes by PML-N: Murad Raas

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former provincial minister Murad Raas - Murad Raas official Twitter

Murad Raas claims PTI lawmakers are being bribed.

Says "chor (thief)" PML-N offering up to Rs500 million per MPA.

Market is being set up to buy MPAs, says Mian Aslam Iqbal.



PTI leader and former provincial minister Murad Raas claims that the party's lawmakers are being offered between Rs30 million and Rs50 million each by PML-N to change their loyalties ahead of the vote recount for the Punjab chief minister post.

In a tweet, Raas referred to the PML-N as "chors (thiefs)".



Referring to PML-N, he said these "shameless chors are trying to do everything to stay in power".

Mian Aslam Iqbal, leader of the PTI, stated that their numbers are complete, but that a "market is being set up to buy members."



Dr Yasmin Rashid, another PTI leader, stated that PTI does not want to start a fight. "We have won 15 seats. The people have spoken," she said.

The PTI leader added that Rana Sanaullah should tone down his threatening rhetoric, stating that he was also responsible for the Model Town massacre and that if the politics of looting had been acceptable, the people would have voted for PML-N.



'Won't let Pervez Elahi become Punjab CM easily'

On July 18, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah said that the PML-N would not let the PML-Q's Chaudhry Pervez Elahi become the provincial chief executive easily on July 22 when a recount of votes takes place.

The minister gave that statement while speaking on Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath" on Monday night. He said that the defeat in the Punjab by-elections was a "temporary loss" which the PML-N would recover from in the next election.

"These 20 seats were of PTI, five of which have been claimed by the PML-N. We will lead with a two-thirds majority when PML-N and PTI will come face to face," Sanaullah said.

What is Punjab Assembly's number game after PTI victory?

The landslide victory of PTI in the Punjab by-polls has completely changed the numbers game in the Punjab Assembly and Chaudhry Pervez Elahi is most likely to replace Hamza Shahbaz Sharif as the new chief minister of the province.



Almost all the turncoats who joined the PML-N and voted for Hamza lost to the PTI candidates.

In the Sunday by-elections, PTI won 15 out of the total 20 seats. PML-N won four and one independent won the remaining seat. Already, before the by-polls, PTI and PML-Q had jointly attained the strength of 173 (163 of PTI and 10 of PML-Q).

Now, with 15 additional seats, the total seats in hand has reached 188, whereas the figure for simple majority stands at 186. The PTI and PML-Q have crossed that landmark.