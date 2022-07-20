PTI leadership decides to stick around in Lahore till election of Punjab CM

Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin (from second left to right) Asad Umar, Imran Khan, and Shireen Mazari. — Instagram

Sources say Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar and Sheikh Rasheed will arrive in Lahore today.

PTI leadership to hold consultative meetings with party members.

Imran Khan to reach Lahore on July 21.

With the clock ticking on the decision of who will be the next chief minister of Punjab, the triumphant PTI leadership has decided to stay in Lahore till the election of the chief executive.

PTI's chances have grown to get its candidate elected as the Punjab chief minister after the the landslide victory in the July 17 by-polls.



Sources privy to the matter said that PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi will arrive in Lahore from Multan as per Imran Khan's directives, while Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar will also come to the provincial capital and hold consultative meetings.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan himself will reach Lahore on Thursday, July 21, and stick around till the election. The party's senior leadership will also meet PTI members and their candidate for Punjab CM - Pervez Elahi of PML-Q.



Moreover, former interior minister and Imran Khan's aide Sheikh Rasheed will also reach Lahore today.