 
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 20 2022
By
AFP

Raising temperatures: Pakistan climate catastrophist Sherry Rehman

By
AFP

Wednesday Jul 20, 2022

Rehmans role, as a soothsayer of inconvenient truths, is complicated in deeply patriarchal Pakistan. — AFP
Rehman's role, as a soothsayer of inconvenient truths, is complicated in deeply patriarchal Pakistan. — AFP

  • Pakistan is responsible for less than 1% of global greenhouse gas.
  • It ranks eighth on index of nations most exposed to extreme weather events.
  • "There has been so much climate denialism internationally," says Sherry Rehman.

ISLAMABAD: When Sherry Rehman speaks it seems as though the world is ending.

Perhaps that's because Pakistan has a front-row seat to the cascading catastrophe of global warming.

To the north, rapid glacier melt is unleashing flash floods; in the south, savage heat is surpassing 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit); the west is speckled with wildfires, and the eastern city of Lahore is draped in suffocating perma-smog.

"It is apocalyptic," the 61-year-old former diplomat told AFP.

"When you have an apocalypse in front of you... have you not watched Hollywood movies? You have to face it head-on."

'Perfect storm'

Pakistan is responsible for less than 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions but ranks eighth on an index compiled by NGO Germanwatch of nations most exposed to extreme weather events.

That leaves the country of 220 million people bailing out its own climate disasters whilst lobbying bigger polluters to turn the tide.

Rehman has launched a rhetorical offensive, hectoring the great and the good at global forums with unabashed descriptions of a doomsday-in-motion.

"There has been so much climate denialism internationally, with the big polluters not wanting to give up their bad habits or to pay the price for going green," she said.

"We're being told 'it's a perfect storm in your neck of the woods, and you just have to do this by yourself, which is absolutely not possible."

"I don't even sense empathy very often," added Rehman, who served as Pakistan's ambassador to the United States from 2011 to 2013.

Making matters worse, Pakistan is in an economic tailspin with runaway inflation, a debt crisis and dwindling foreign currency reserves.

Even Rehman's home in the cloistered capital of Islamabad hums with the sound of a petrol generator. Heatwaves have exacerbated an energy deficit, and blackouts are on the rise.

Pakistanis could be forgiven for having more quotidian concerns than the end of all days.

"Communicating a science-based crisis in our lives, created probably very far away from our neck of the woods, is very hard to explain," she said.

"We still have to speak in easily digestible terms.

"I'm going have to say, 'This is why you're able to breathe better. This is why you're able to have an environment that is not overheating. This is why your water is drinkable'."

Fighting climate change and sexism

A pastel portrait of Bhutto has pride of place in Rehman's library, more prominent, even than a pop-art print of Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

"There's always a reaction to women taking their power and also speaking out," said Rehman.

"It's been two steps forward, one step backwards."

In public appearances, Rehman exudes unapologetic energy. Male co-panellists hogging the microphone are notified of their transgressions; those who cut short her answers are similarly chastised.

"I tell myself, 'When men are competing with you, you're in a good place'," she said. "I don't mince my words, and I don't see any reason to."

"We pay the price daily in dealing with constant backlash, and with constant fiddling and quibbling over the gender issue."

That is not her "daily challenge", she said, but there is a stark intersection in the interests of countering sexism and global warming.

"As climate change unleashes its furies, women are at the forefront," she said, picking up the fire and brimstone theme again.

"It's women who are the nurturers of the soil, of the crops, of the water."

More From Pakistan:

COAS stresses deployment of additional manpower to polio teams for security

COAS stresses deployment of additional manpower to polio teams for security
Lahore seeing repetition of Sindh House horse-trading, claims Imran Khan

Lahore seeing repetition of Sindh House horse-trading, claims Imran Khan
Death toll from Pakistan wedding boat accident tops 50

Death toll from Pakistan wedding boat accident tops 50
Policeman dresses up as lady constable to capture snap with arrested woman

Policeman dresses up as lady constable to capture snap with arrested woman

Dua Zahra case: Court seeks supplementary challan from new investigating officer

Dua Zahra case: Court seeks supplementary challan from new investigating officer
Dissecting each of the 20 constituencies: How the PTI trounced the PML-N

Dissecting each of the 20 constituencies: How the PTI trounced the PML-N
WATCH: Imran Abbas creates hilarious parody by lip-syncing PM Shehbaz's gaffe

WATCH: Imran Abbas creates hilarious parody by lip-syncing PM Shehbaz's gaffe
Indus River boat capsize tragedy death toll reaches 27

Indus River boat capsize tragedy death toll reaches 27
What's the new route of Peoples Bus Service?

What's the new route of Peoples Bus Service?
Karachi, brace yourself for another monsoon spell

Karachi, brace yourself for another monsoon spell
PTI forms committee for withdrawal of 'false' Azadi March cases

PTI forms committee for withdrawal of 'false' Azadi March cases
Two held on charges of gang-rape of foreign TikToker in Dera Ghazi Khan

Two held on charges of gang-rape of foreign TikToker in Dera Ghazi Khan

Latest

view all