Wednesday Jul 20 2022
Indus River boat capsize tragedy death toll reaches 27

Wednesday Jul 20, 2022

People gathered at the bank of Indus River after the boat capsizing incident. — PPI
  • Four more bodes fished out, toll reaches 27 in Indus River boat capsize tragedy.
  • Overloaded boat carrying guests of wedding party capsized in Indus River earlier this week.
  • Tribal chief demands compensation from Punjab, Sindh governments.

RAHIM YAR KHAN: The death toll has reached 27 in the tragic boat capsizing incident in the Indus River, district administration said Wednesday.

According to the deputy commissioner, four more bodies have been fished out of the Indus River.

The search is on for 22 more missing persons with 18 divers of the Pakistan Army participating in the search.

As many as 23 women and four children, had been retrieved by Wednesday afternoon from Indus River near Machhka after an overloaded boat carrying 75 persons of a wedding party capsized.

The funeral prayers of several victims was held in Hussain Baksh Solangi village and they were laid to rest at their ancestral graveyard, The News had reported.

Solangi tribe chief Sardar Abbas Khan Solangi has demanded compensation from the Punjab and Sindh governments.

