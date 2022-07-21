What's PML-N's strategy to counter Pervez Elahi in Punjab CM election?

Hamza Shahbaz Sharif (left) and Ch Pervez Elahi — Geo.tv

PML-N finalises its strategy to defeat Pervez Elahi in upcoming Punjab CM election.

Members ordered to enter House in groups to prevent riots.



Hamza Shahbaz is expected to call a meeting of Assembly members.



The PML-N has finalised its strategy to defeat Ch Pervez Elahi in the upcoming Punjab chief minister election, The News reported.

According to sources, from July 17 to July 22, the Punjab Assembly's three largest parties, as well as their allies, are expected to stay in a hotel near the Lahore airport.



It is expected that the MPAs will ensure their presence in the hotel and accompany Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, who will lead them out of the hotel for the Assembly. Before he leaves for the Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz is expected to call a meeting of the members. The members were ordered to enter the House in groups to prevent riots during the election of the Leader of the House.

According to party sources, all of the PML-N and coalition partners' MPs have been directed to keep the atmosphere charged by shouting slogans against Imran Khan and Pervez Elahi, while the deputy speaker will provide security to the members.



According to sources, the PML-N may try to prevent members of the current opposition alliance from entering the House because it is a run-off election for the Leader of the House, and only members present in the hall will be counted. The party will try to obstruct the election of Chaudhry Pervez Elahi as Leader of the House.

Following a humiliating defeat in recent by-elections, the PML-N top leadership has decided to take an aggressive stance toward the opposition. According to sources, PML-N Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz may be given important responsibilities to re-organise the party.

Maryam Nawaz will meet with workers and disgruntled party members to address their concerns. According to sources, the PML-N's social media wing will also be restructured.

They also stated that Maryam Nawaz will respond to PTI Chairman Imran Khan in his native language. She will monitor the party's activities from the Model Town office every day. According to sources, the names of various PML-N members are being considered for inclusion in a new political team for Maryam Nawaz.