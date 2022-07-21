 
pakistan
Thursday Jul 21 2022
By
Nausheen Yusuf

ECP dismisses PTI plea seeking recount of votes in PP-7

By
Nausheen Yusuf

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

Election Commission of Pakistan building. — Facebook
Election Commission of Pakistan building. — Facebook

  • ECP says PTI candidate failed to prove rigging in PP-7 by-election.
  • “Petitioner also failed to prove the need to recount votes,” ECP says.
  • PML-N candidate emerged victorious from PP-7.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday dismissed the PTI plea seeking a recount of votes in the PP-7 Rawalpindi by-election, saying the party failed to prove rigging.

PTI candidate Shabbir Awan filed approached the ECP seeking a recount of votes for the constituency as he claimed that the polling witnessed rigging.

“The petitioner could not prove rigging [...] he also failed to prove the need to recount votes,” the ECP officials said while announcing the verdict in the case.

Related items

PTI candidate Awan's plea for a recount of votes was rejected by the returning officer (RO) of the constituency a day earlier as well, but on the same day, the LHC Rawalpindi bench ordered the ECP to stop the issuance of results and resolve the matter first.

PML-N candidate Raja Sagheer Ahmed emerged victorious from the constituency by a thin margin of 49 votes in the Punjab by-polls held on July 17, as per unofficial results.

PML-N's Ahmed had won the seat with 68,906 votes, whereas PTI’s Awan managed to bag 68,857 votes.

Following the narrow margin of defeat, the PTI candidate decided to challenge the results and filed an application for a recount of votes in the constituency.

During the Punjab by-polls on July 17, PTI won at least 15 out of 20 constituencies, while PML-N only clinched victory in four. An independent candidate also managed to get one seat.

More From Pakistan:

SHC reserves verdict in Dua Zahra kidnapping case

SHC reserves verdict in Dua Zahra kidnapping case
Alarm bells as Pakistani markets fall short on essential medicines

Alarm bells as Pakistani markets fall short on essential medicines
Active COVID-19 case count exceeds 10,000-mark in Pakistan again

Active COVID-19 case count exceeds 10,000-mark in Pakistan again
PTI to challenge ECP decision to put off Sindh local govt elections in court

PTI to challenge ECP decision to put off Sindh local govt elections in court
Local body polls in Karachi, Hyderabad scheduled for Sunday postponed: ECP

Local body polls in Karachi, Hyderabad scheduled for Sunday postponed: ECP
CM Punjab orders action against attackers of former MPA Iftikhar Ahmed Baloch

CM Punjab orders action against attackers of former MPA Iftikhar Ahmed Baloch
COAS stresses deployment of additional manpower for polio teams' security

COAS stresses deployment of additional manpower for polio teams' security
Lahore seeing repetition of Sindh House horse-trading, claims Imran Khan

Lahore seeing repetition of Sindh House horse-trading, claims Imran Khan
Death toll from Pakistan wedding boat accident tops 50

Death toll from Pakistan wedding boat accident tops 50
Policeman dresses up as lady constable to capture snap with arrested woman

Policeman dresses up as lady constable to capture snap with arrested woman

Dua Zahra case: Court seeks supplementary challan from new investigating officer

Dua Zahra case: Court seeks supplementary challan from new investigating officer

Latest

view all