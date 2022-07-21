ECP dismisses PTI plea seeking recount of votes in PP-7

Election Commission of Pakistan building. — Facebook

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday dismissed the PTI plea seeking a recount of votes in the PP-7 Rawalpindi by-election, saying the party failed to prove rigging.

PTI candidate Shabbir Awan filed approached the ECP seeking a recount of votes for the constituency as he claimed that the polling witnessed rigging.

“The petitioner could not prove rigging [...] he also failed to prove the need to recount votes,” the ECP officials said while announcing the verdict in the case.

PTI candidate Awan's plea for a recount of votes was rejected by the returning officer (RO) of the constituency a day earlier as well, but on the same day, the LHC Rawalpindi bench ordered the ECP to stop the issuance of results and resolve the matter first.

PML-N candidate Raja Sagheer Ahmed emerged victorious from the constituency by a thin margin of 49 votes in the Punjab by-polls held on July 17, as per unofficial results.

PML-N's Ahmed had won the seat with 68,906 votes, whereas PTI’s Awan managed to bag 68,857 votes.

Following the narrow margin of defeat, the PTI candidate decided to challenge the results and filed an application for a recount of votes in the constituency.

During the Punjab by-polls on July 17, PTI won at least 15 out of 20 constituencies, while PML-N only clinched victory in four. An independent candidate also managed to get one seat.