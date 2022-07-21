 
Pak vs SL: Shaheen Afridi may not play in second Test due to injury

Pakistani cricket sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi. — PCB
  • Sources say Shaheen pulled a muscle and has pain under his knee for which he also got an MRI done.
  • Say Shaheen Afridi is facing fitness issues but injury is not serious in nature.
  • Say team management to consult with medical board about Shaheen's participation in second Test.

Pakistani cricket sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi may not play in the second Test of the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka in Galle due to a leg injury.

Shaheen is facing fitness issues, the team's spokesperson told Geo News on the fourth day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. The left-arm quick underwent a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan in his leg, the spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

Sources privy to the matter said that Shaheen pulled a muscle under his knee. However, his injury is not serious in nature.

They said that the team management will hold consultations regarding the young cricketer's MRI reports with the head of the national squad's medical board, after which the decision about Shaheen's inclusion in the second Test will be finalised.

The second Test is scheduled to be played on July 24, while Pakistan has won one of the two Tests in this series.

