 
sports
Thursday Jul 21 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pak vs SL: Blow to Pakistan as Shaheen Afridi suffers injury

By
SDSports desk

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

Pakistani cricket sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Reuters/File
Pakistani cricket sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Reuters/File

  • Shaheen Afridi suffered knee injury on fourth day of first Test.
  • He will miss second Test beginning from July 24.
  • Afridi will stay with the Test side in Sri Lanka.

GALLE: Pakistani cricket sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi would not participate in the second Test of the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka in due to a knee injury, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed Thursday.

The second Test is scheduled to be played on July 24, while Pakistan has won one of the two Tests in this series.

Related items

"Due to a knee injury sustained on the fourth day of the first Test, Shaheen Afridi will miss the second Test, which will be played in Galle from July 24," the PCB said in a brief statement.

The board mentioned that Afridi will stay with the Test side in Sri Lanka, where his initial rehabilitation and management will continue under the supervision of the team’s medical staff.

More From Sports:

Extreme weather at K2 halts progress of mountaineers

Extreme weather at K2 halts progress of mountaineers
Pak vs SL: Shaheen Afridi may not play in second Test due to injury

Pak vs SL: Shaheen Afridi may not play in second Test due to injury
Nepali Sherpa sets climbing record on Pakistan mountain

Nepali Sherpa sets climbing record on Pakistan mountain
PCB to appoint Mohammad Yousuf as permanent batting coach

PCB to appoint Mohammad Yousuf as permanent batting coach
Sri Lanka excuses itself from hosting Asia Cup 2022 amid crisis

Sri Lanka excuses itself from hosting Asia Cup 2022 amid crisis
Waqar Younis asks Imran Khan to 'never give up'

Waqar Younis asks Imran Khan to 'never give up'
‘Sisters before misters’: Sania Mirza poses with her girl gang

‘Sisters before misters’: Sania Mirza poses with her girl gang
Wasim Akram asks cricket administrators to consider ending ODI cricket

Wasim Akram asks cricket administrators to consider ending ODI cricket
Babar Azam says Abdullah Shafique headed for top after Galle masterclass

Babar Azam says Abdullah Shafique headed for top after Galle masterclass
British mountaineer Adriana Brownlee becomes youngest to scale nine peaks

British mountaineer Adriana Brownlee becomes youngest to scale nine peaks
'Next batting superstar': Afridi, Ramiz Raja, Shoaib Malik all praises for Abdullah Shafique

'Next batting superstar': Afridi, Ramiz Raja, Shoaib Malik all praises for Abdullah Shafique
WATCH: Fans celebrate Galle win with Abdullah Shafique's crooning video

WATCH: Fans celebrate Galle win with Abdullah Shafique's crooning video

Latest

view all