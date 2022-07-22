 
entertainment
Friday Jul 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck arrives in Paris for honeymoon after dreamy LA wedding

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 22, 2022

File Footage 

The newlyweds, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, were spotted in Paris for their honeymoon following their headline making nuptials in Los Angeles.

The gorgeous couple held hands while they stepped out in the city of love for dinner at Le Matignon Restaurant on Thursday.

The Marry Me actor looked breathtakingly beautiful in a glamorous floor-length gown while the Gone Girl star donned midnight blue suit.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, it seems to appear that the duo was accompanied with Affleck’s two daughter, Violet and Seraphina, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

JLo had her honey blonde tresses tied in a high bun and kept her make-up neutral for the romantic evening with her handsome husband.

Lopez accessorized her jaw dropping looks with a pair of hoop earrings, a heart-shaped pendant and a sparkly bracelet.

The singer - actor added a trendy look to her appearance with while nail polish.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

She was also captured looking out the window of her hotel room looking effortlessly chic before going out for dinner.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Affleck also gazed out the window while puffing a cigarette on the first night of honeymoon with ladylove.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

The one of the most loved couples of Hollywood tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on Saturday.

"So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," JLo confirmed the news in her newsletter On The JLo.


More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears shocks the internet with explicit selfies

Britney Spears shocks the internet with explicit selfies
Prince Harry plans to ‘expose’ Camilla in bombshell memoir

Prince Harry plans to ‘expose’ Camilla in bombshell memoir
First look at Penelope’s glow up in season 3 of Bridgerton

First look at Penelope’s glow up in season 3 of Bridgerton
Prince George flashes adorable smile in birthday portrait by Kate Middleton

Prince George flashes adorable smile in birthday portrait by Kate Middleton
Prince Harry paying for freedom with ‘severe tests’

Prince Harry paying for freedom with ‘severe tests’
'California loving' Meghan, Harry warned of 'financial' trouble after book release

'California loving' Meghan, Harry warned of 'financial' trouble after book release
BTS' RM says he'll be 'next after J-Hope' to unveil solo project

BTS' RM says he'll be 'next after J-Hope' to unveil solo project
Camilla told Harry his kids would have 'ginger afro' after marrying Meghan

Camilla told Harry his kids would have 'ginger afro' after marrying Meghan
Prince George ‘suffering’ without Prince Harry: report

Prince George ‘suffering’ without Prince Harry: report
Korean star Han Hyo Joo tests positive for COVID-19

Korean star Han Hyo Joo tests positive for COVID-19
‘Elvis’ actor and singer Shonka Dukureh found dead in Nashville apartment

‘Elvis’ actor and singer Shonka Dukureh found dead in Nashville apartment

Latest

view all