Friday Jul 22 2022
Ahead of CM elections, govt appoints Faisal Shahkar as new IG Punjab

Friday Jul 22, 2022

Newly appointed inspector-general Punjab Faisal Shahkar. — Punjab police website
  • Faisal Shahkar replaces Rao Sardar with immediate effect.
  • Transfer comes after the approval of federal government.
  • Shahkar is a BS-22 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan.

LAHORE: The government Friday appointed Faisal Shahkar as the new inspector general Punjab ahead of the closely watched election for the province's chief minister.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat, Shahkar — a BS-22 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan — has been transferred and posted as a provincial police officer with the approval of the federal government.

Shahkar, who was previously serving as the Inspector General of Pakistan Railways Police (PRP), has replaced Rao Sardar with immediate effect. Furthermore, Sardar has taken over his successor's post at the railways.

Earlier, sources told Geo News that top-ranking government officials — IG Punjab and Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal — sent their transfer requests to the incumbent government a few days back,

Their requests came after PTI Chairman Imran Khan, following the party’s win in the recently-held Punjab by-election, warned that he remembers the name of "every police and government official involved" in activities against his party.

'Rao don't run away from Punjab'

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill told media persons that the government hasn’t changed and the incumbent inspector-general has made a “run” for it.

“IG Punjab Rao Sardar sahab, don’t run away from Punjab,” he said, warning that everyone will be dealt with after PTI wins the election.

He also said that the people would deal with those involved in hooliganism.

