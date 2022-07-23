Hasan Ali wants Arshad Nadeem to win US men's javelin throw

All-rounder Hasan Ali (left) and Pakistani olympian Arshad Nadeem. — Reuters/AFP/File

All-rounder Hasan Ali has wished for Pakistani olympian Arshad Nadeem's victory in the final of the men's javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, United States.

Nadeem, who could not succeed at the Olympics, has qualified for the final of the men's javelin throw event, where he will join India's Neeraj Chopra and 11 others.

"Congratulations bhai (brother) and also all the very best for the final. Make your country proud," the all-rounder said in a tweet.

Arshad threw at a distance of 81.71 metres during his group B qualifying round to finish ninth overall and secure his spot in the final, which is set to take place on July 23.

The 25-year-old Pakistani javelin thrower was placed in group B and threw the javelin second in a sequence. He could throw 76.15 metres on his first attempt and 74.38 metres on his second.



However, his best performance came in his third attempt, when he achieved 81.71m, keeping him among the top 12 to qualify for the final.

This was also his best throw of the season.

He rose to prominence last year when he qualified for the final of the Tokyo Olympics — becoming the first Pakistani athlete to compete in the final of any track and field event in Olympic history.