Khawaja Asif praises 'brilliant advertising' by massage chair company after Shujaat, Zardari viral photo

LAHORE: A picture of PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari with PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, sitting on massage chairs comfortably, recently took the internet by storm.

The picture has not only been shared by social media users, but also grabbed Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif's attention.

The netizens along with furniture companies did not let go of a chance to use the picture amid a tense political situation in the country.

The picture shared by Asif shows an advertisement made by a furniture company which says: "The comfort from Highlife's recliners. Can make intense decisions easier."

"Brilliant advertising," wrote the defence minister.

Ahead of the much-awaited Punjab chief minister elections, PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari met PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to discuss the ongoing political situation in the country.

Zardari was at Hussain’s residence for many hours in his last-ditch effort to rescue the situation for the coalition partners and to save Punjab for the PML-N.

