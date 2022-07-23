'Enough is enough': Don't expect us to follow one-sided decisions, says Maryam Nawaz

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressing a jalsa in Sargodha, on May 19, 2022. — YouTube/PTV/File

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Saturday said that the party will not accept "one-sided" decisions by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, after it said that Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz will work as a trustee CM till Monday (July 25).

The Supreme Court's decision came during a hearing on PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi's petition against Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari's ruling in the provincial CM’s election.

"Amid pressure due to bullying, threats, misbehaviour and abuses, if the house of justice makes specific decisions via the same bench and negates itself, negate its own decisions, puts its weight behind a single side then do not expect us to bow our heads before such one-sided decisions. Enough is Enough!" tweeted the PML-N leader.

The PML-N leader said that the current political chaos and instability started with the Supreme Court's court decision on Article 63A, adding that it made an "arbitrary interpretation" of the constitution to not count the MPAs that voted voluntarily.

"Today, a new interpretation is being made [of the decision]. So that the same favourite, who took benefit from it yesterday, uses it! Disapproved!" said Maryam.

