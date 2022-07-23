Karachi weather update: PMD forecasts heavy rain tomorrow morning

A family wades through a flooded road during the monsoon season in Karachi, Pakistan July 9, 2022. —Reuters

Chief meteorologist says there is a possibility there Karachi may receive 150mm or more rain.

Heavy rain may continue intermittently throughout the day in Karachi.

Light rain has begun in several areas of Karachi and Hyderabad.

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast heavy rain in the metropolis tomorrow morning.

According to chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, the monsoon system is affecting Sindh and heavy rain is expected in Karachi between 8 and 9am tomorrow while heavy rain may continue intermittently throughout the day.

Sarfaraz said that there is a possibility that Karachi may receive 150mm or more rain.



It should be noted that light rain has begun in several areas of Karachi and Hyderabad.

Third monsoon rain spell

After monsoon rains wreaked havoc in several parts of Pakistan in the last two weeks, killing many in Sindh and Balochistan, the PMD had forecast another spell of heavy rains in various areas of Sindh, including Karachi, last week.

According to chief meteorologist, the third monsoon system will penetrate parts of the country. The strong system may affect Sindh from July 23 to 26, with heavy rains likely in Karachi from July 24 to 26.