PM Shehbaz sends get well soon message to COVID-positive Biden

US President Joe Biden (left) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday wished US President Joe Biden a speedy and complete recovery from COVID-19.



On his Twitter handle, the Prime Minister wrote: “I wish President Biden a speedy and complete recovery from corona.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had told the media that President Biden was experiencing “very mild symptoms” and would continue to carry out all his duties in isolation.



In a separate tweet, 79-year-old President Biden said he was “doing great” and “keeping busy”.

The White House informed that the President tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, and had been fully vaccinated and twice boosted.

