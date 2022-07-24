PM Shehbaz sends get well soon message to COVID-positive Biden

Sunday Jul 24, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday wished US President Joe Biden a speedy and complete recovery from COVID-19.
On his Twitter handle, the Prime Minister wrote: “I wish President Biden a speedy and complete recovery from corona.”
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had told the media that President Biden was experiencing “very mild symptoms” and would continue to carry out all his duties in isolation.
In a separate tweet, 79-year-old President Biden said he was “doing great” and “keeping busy”.
The White House informed that the President tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, and had been fully vaccinated and twice boosted.