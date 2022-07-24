 
pakistan
Sunday Jul 24 2022
By
Web Desk

PM Shehbaz sends get well soon message to COVID-positive Biden

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 24, 2022

US President Joe Biden (left) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — AFP/File
US President Joe Biden (left) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — AFP/File

  • PM Shehbaz Sharif wishes US President Joe Biden speedy, complete recovery from COVID-19.
  • White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had told media Biden was experiencing “very mild symptoms”.
  • White House said he had been fully vaccinated and twice boosted.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday wished US President Joe Biden a speedy and complete recovery from COVID-19.

On his Twitter handle, the Prime Minister wrote: “I wish President Biden a speedy and complete recovery from corona.”

Related items

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had told the media that President Biden was experiencing “very mild symptoms” and would continue to carry out all his duties in isolation.

In a separate tweet, 79-year-old President Biden said he was “doing great” and “keeping busy”.

The White House informed that the President tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, and had been fully vaccinated and twice boosted.

More From Pakistan:

Industrialist Mian Mansha undergoes five heart surgeries in London

Industrialist Mian Mansha undergoes five heart surgeries in London
Punjab CM poll: Ch Shujaat Hussain reveals why he opposed PTI-backed candidate

Punjab CM poll: Ch Shujaat Hussain reveals why he opposed PTI-backed candidate
Judiciary is PML-N's new target: Sheikh Rasheed

Judiciary is PML-N's new target: Sheikh Rasheed
Intermittent showers batter Karachi as PMD forecasts more heavy rain in evening

Intermittent showers batter Karachi as PMD forecasts more heavy rain in evening
Imran Khan 'feels noose around him tightening' in foreign funding case: Ahsan Iqbal

Imran Khan 'feels noose around him tightening' in foreign funding case: Ahsan Iqbal
Punjab Bar Council secretary Ashraf Rahi shot dead in Lahore

Punjab Bar Council secretary Ashraf Rahi shot dead in Lahore
COVID positivity rate sees slight decline after nearing 3% in Pakistan

COVID positivity rate sees slight decline after nearing 3% in Pakistan
Elections will not be held if govt is pushed out of power: Saad Rafique

Elections will not be held if govt is pushed out of power: Saad Rafique
Country needs govt that is in line with public's aspirations: President Arif Alvi

Country needs govt that is in line with public's aspirations: President Arif Alvi
Weather update: Heavy rain expected again in Karachi today

Weather update: Heavy rain expected again in Karachi today
Govt forms commission to probe Tayyaba Gul's allegations against former NAB chief

Govt forms commission to probe Tayyaba Gul's allegations against former NAB chief
PM Shehbaz, Imran Khan spar on Twitter over corruption allegations

PM Shehbaz, Imran Khan spar on Twitter over corruption allegations

Latest

view all