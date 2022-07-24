 
sports
Sunday Jul 24 2022
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Zaheer Abbas is feeling a lot better, confirms wife

By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Sunday Jul 24, 2022

Former Pakistani batting legend Zaheer Abbas. — Reuters/File
Former Pakistani batting legend Zaheer Abbas. — Reuters/File

After more than a month of illness, cricketer legend Zaheer Abbas's condition has improved, his wife Sameena Zaheer Abbas has confirmed.

Speaking to Geo News, Sameena said: “Zaheer Abbas has improved a lot. He is no more on oxygen support, his recovery has been well and he responded well to the treatment."

She added that the former cricketer was "getting his strength back" with the passage of time, however, he is still admitted to the Hammersmith Hospital in London for the treatment of damaged kidneys after being discharged from Queen Mary's Hospital.

She confirmed that Zaheer was admitted to the Queen Mary's Hospital on June 18 after testing positive for COVID-19, which turned out to be a "life and death situation for him".

Related items

"Prayers of fans and well-wishers have worked well and he has improved a lot. He will be out of the hospital soon, Insh Allah," she said.

Known as Asian Bradman for his phenomenal batting in international and English county cricket, Zaheer, who was the president of the International Cricket Council (ICC) during 2015-16, made his international debut in 1969 against New Zealand and scored 5,062 runs in 72 Tests and 2,572 runs in 62 ODIs.

He was arguably the most stylish batter of his generation as well as among the most prolific ones: he remains the only subcontinental batsman to have scored more than 100 first-class centuries, a feat that earned him the nickname "The Asian Bradman".

Abbas captained Pakistan in 14 Tests towards the end of his career. He mostly lives in London with his family.

More From Sports:

‘Institutionally racist’: Board of Cricket Scotland resigns after racism allegations

‘Institutionally racist’: Board of Cricket Scotland resigns after racism allegations
Comparison with Steve Smith is wrong: Shadab Khan

Comparison with Steve Smith is wrong: Shadab Khan
Pak vs SL: Mathews, Chandimal revive Sri Lanka in second Test

Pak vs SL: Mathews, Chandimal revive Sri Lanka in second Test
Arshad Nadeem secures 5th place at World Athletics Championships with season's best throw

Arshad Nadeem secures 5th place at World Athletics Championships with season's best throw
Pak vs SL: Nauman Ali to replace Shaheen Afridi in final Test

Pak vs SL: Nauman Ali to replace Shaheen Afridi in final Test
Erin Holland says Mohammad Rizwan was 'unbelievable' in PSL

Erin Holland says Mohammad Rizwan was 'unbelievable' in PSL

'Satisfied' ECB security team concludes crucial Pakistan visit

'Satisfied' ECB security team concludes crucial Pakistan visit
Wrestling boss Vince McMahon retires from WWE amid hush money probe

Wrestling boss Vince McMahon retires from WWE amid hush money probe
WWE chief Vince McMahon to retire amid probe into misconduct claims

WWE chief Vince McMahon to retire amid probe into misconduct claims
Hasan Ali wants Arshad Nadeem to win US men's javelin throw

Hasan Ali wants Arshad Nadeem to win US men's javelin throw
Pak vs SL: Sri Lanka seek Galle turner to pay back Shaheen-less Pakistan

Pak vs SL: Sri Lanka seek Galle turner to pay back Shaheen-less Pakistan
Who is Sania Mirza's world?

Who is Sania Mirza's world?

Latest

view all